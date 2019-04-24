How buses helped boy with autism

Video

Nine-year-old Ryley, who has autism, has always loved taking a bus trip.

And as a toddler his fondness for public transport helped with his numeracy skills.

This summer Ryley, from Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, and his grandmother Mandy are raising money for other children with autism.

They hope to raise £10,000 for their 23-day challenge, involving 60 different bus journeys from John O'Groats to Land's End.