Footballers net £10k to tackle suicide

Birmingham City boss Garry Monk joined a host of former footballers in a tournament that raised more than £10,000 to help prevent male suicide.

The Blues chief played in The Nick Mowl Cup at Solihull Moors FC on Monday.

Thirty-six teams took part in the competition in memory of 41-year-old football coach Nick Mowl, who took his own life in 2017.

The first tournament in 2018 raised £10,000 for West Bromwich mental health and well-being charity Kaleidoscope Plus Group, which wants to launch a suicide prevention text line service.

The charity needs to raise £100,000 to launch the text service nationally, and has so far raised more than £80,000.