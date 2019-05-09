The lollipop man knocked down as a child
The Oldbury lollipop man knocked down as a child

A lollipop man is keeping children safe more than 50 years after a crash which nearly killed him as a boy.

Pete Burling from Oldbury was left in a coma after being knocked over on the A4123 when he was 11 years old.

He now helps pedestrians over the road weekday mornings, lunchtimes and afternoons - just yards from the spot where he was hit.

