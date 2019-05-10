Brain tumour surgery for UB40 star

Media player
UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers undergoes brain surgery
UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers has had surgery to remove two brain tumours.
Since the operation in March, the 60-year-old is on a mission to help other patients.
He hopes to raise enough money to help the Giles' Trust charity - based at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham - to buy equipment to treat people with the same condition.
10 May 2019
