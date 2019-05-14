Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stephen Sutton: New target set in his memory
It's been five years since Stephen Sutton died but the fundraising in his memory continues.
Stephen, 19, from Burntwood in Staffordshire raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, after he contracted bowel cancer.
He also inspired thousands of people with his bucket list, written after his diagnosis.
And now a zip wire challenge is being planned to take the total raised from his appeal past £6m.
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-48275632/stephen-sutton-new-target-set-in-his-memoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window