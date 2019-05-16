Bus's top-deck fire suspected arson
Amateur footage shared on Twitter shows a bus without its roof and the top deck engulfed in flames.

Fire broke out on the number 97 in Digbeth, Birmingham, at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.

The fire service is treating it as arson.

No passengers were hurt, according to operator National Express West Midlands.

