Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham bus's top-deck fire suspected arson
Amateur footage shared on Twitter shows a bus without its roof and the top deck engulfed in flames.
Fire broke out on the number 97 in Digbeth, Birmingham, at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.
The fire service is treating it as arson.
No passengers were hurt, according to operator National Express West Midlands.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-48296424/birmingham-bus-s-top-deck-fire-suspected-arsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window