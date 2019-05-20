Gym staff trained to spot eating disorders
Holly Moyse almost died at the age of 21 when anorexia led to dangerously low bodyweight and the start of organ failure.

After the break-up of a long-term relationship a year before university, Holly became obsessed with exercise and body image.

She now wants gyms around the country to train staff about eating disorders and raise awareness of mental health issues.

