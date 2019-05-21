Mountaineers climb in city underpass

Video

Brutalist murals in a Birmingham city centre underpass could become a magnet for climbers - thanks to a group of university students.

Members of the University of Birmingham Mountaineering and Climbing Club (UBMC) were asked to visit the William Mitchell artwork, underneath Hockley Circus, by a group which campaigns to promote and protect the city’s 20th Century architecture.

Brutiful Birmingham said the climbing wall murals, created in 1968, were largely forgotten and neglected.

UBMC members plan to alert other enthusiasts across the country. Only experienced climbers are advised to scale the artwork.

Video journalist: John Bray