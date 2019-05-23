Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Bublé serenades fan via FaceTime at Birmingham show
Beccy Walsh bought her Dad tickets to see Michael Bublé for his 50th birthday, but was unable to go herself.
But the 29 year old, from Birmingham, got a call out of the blue during the show from her Dad, and handed his phone to the crooner, who sang directly to her via FaceTime.
Bublé was performing at the Resorts World Arena as part of his world tour.
-
23 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-48389890/michael-bubl-serenades-fan-via-facetime-at-birmingham-showRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window