School shuts early amid LGBT teaching row

Birmingham LGBT row school shuts early ahead of protest
A school at the heart of a row about LGBT relationship education has closed early for half-term ahead of a large protest.
Parents and others, largely of Muslim faith, have been demonstrating outside Anderton Park Primary School, in Birmingham, for seven weeks.
They argue some pupils are too young to understand same-sex relationships, which are taught using storybooks.
Head teacher Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson said she had shut the school at lunchtime as she had to "recognise the well-being of pupils and staff".
24 May 2019
