Footage of The Beatles' only live appearance on Top of the Pops has been discovered in an attic.
David Chandler was a teenager when he used a wind-up camera to record the performance on the long-running BBC music show in June 1966.
He dug out the 92-second clip, recorded weeks before the Fab Four's last-ever gig, after hearing about a shorter snippet found in Mexico last month.
29 May 2019
