Birmingham LGBT row parents being 'manipulated'
A lawyer acting as a mediator in a row over teaching primary school children about LGBT relationships says parents are being manipulated.
He says some material being distributed by protesters outside Anderton Park Primary School in Birmingham is spreading falsehoods, adding the teaching - contrary to some claims - is never about sex but equality.
Nazir Afzal, the former chief Crown prosecutor for the north-west of England, issued the statement on his website.
Anderton Park has been scene to weeks of demonstrations.
30 May 2019
