'I was called Dalmatian and spotty face'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girl with rare skin condition on loving the skin you are in
Cheryl Shaw has spent most of her life hiding her body because it is covered in large patches of mole-like pigmentation.
The 33-year-old from Castle Bromwich, Solihull, has the rare skin condition, congenital melanocytes nevus.
At a young age she was called names such as "Dalmatian" and "spotty face".
But the mother-of-two has begun to embrace her situation to encourage people to love themselves unconditionally.
After setting up an Instagram account she has been scouted by a modelling agency which celebrates diversity.
Video journalist: Tania Sangha
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-48467161/girl-with-rare-skin-condition-on-loving-the-skin-you-are-inRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window