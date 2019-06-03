Sun, sea, sangria and a parking fine

Video

A holidaymaker caught up in a parking dispute at Birmingham Airport said he feared being fined after his car was used while he was lying "on a sunbed".

David Bladen, from Nottingham, is one of dozens of passengers who left their cars in the care of Just Park and Fly before jetting off on holiday.

He said a dashcam in his vehicle had captured his car being driven while he was on holiday, including at speeds of up to 55mph in a 40mph zone.

The parking provider has had its operating licence revoked by Birmingham Airport after customer complaints and the BBC has contacted Just Park and Fly for comment.