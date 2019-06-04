Bleed control kits put in city venues

Video

Birmingham is set to become the first "control the bleed" city in the UK, by equipping venues with kits aimed at helping to save minutes when someone suffers an injury.

Lynne Baird - who's son Daniel died after being stabbed - has been working with Birmingham Community Safety Partnership to develop and roll out the pilot scheme at locations across the city centre.

Initially the kits will be put into 24 pubs, hotels and other venues.

Daniel, who was 26, was killed when a dispute between two groups of men spilled outside the Forge Tavern in Digbeth, Birmingham, on 8 July 2017.

Killer Carlton Donaldson will serve at least 23 years in prison.