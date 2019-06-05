D-Day memories of 100-year-old Wren

Media player
D-Day memories of 100-year-old wartime Wren
Pixie Jenkins was serving in the Women's Royal Naval Service when the D-Day landings began.
The centenarian from Aldridge, Walsall, was stationed on the south coast during World War Two, and her job was to transport people and ammunition.
Recalling the beginning of the invasion, she said: "I remember quite plainly the men that went over. They were the brave ones."
She added: "I didn't realise we were living through history."
05 Jun 2019
