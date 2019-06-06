Rats roam as bins go uncollected

Media player
Rats roam as hundreds of Birmingham bins go uncollected
A resident has filmed rats on a residential road, blaming uncollected rubbish for the infestation.
Zaheer Akbar said missed collections in Alum Rock, Birmingham, had resulted in some fly-tipping.
Birmingham City Council has admitted up to 900 bin collections are being missed every day.
It said it was partly down to a change in workers' shift patterns and said it needed to do better.
06 Jun 2019
