'Stop homophobic protests now' says mayor

Protests against LGBT teaching at a Birmingham primary school are "homophobic" and need to stop now, the West Midlands' mayor has said.

In an interview with the BBC, Andy Street said his reaction to the material distributed by protesters was "disbelief".

The mayor, who is gay, said the issue had affected him as he had thought it was a "non-issue in our city".

Protests have been taking place at Anderton Park Primary School for months and a High Court injunction is in place banning them from outside school gates.

Parents began protesting over concerns their children were "too young" to learn about LGBT relationships. They also said the lessons contradicted Islam.