The Archer's June turns 100
The Archers' June Spencer, who plays Peggy Woolley, turns 100

Actor June Spencer - who's best known for her role as Peggy Woolley in the long running BBC radio drama - celebrates her 100th birthday this week.

She appeared in the very first episode back in 1951 and despite reaching her centenary, is still a regular member of the cast.

The Archers call for June Spencer to be made a dame

  • 11 Jun 2019
