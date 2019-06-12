Walsall factory engulfed by fire

Media player
Former factory in Walsall engulfed by fire
A derelict factory has partially collapsed after a large fire broke out.
Video footage shows flames and smoke billowing from the top floor of the building in Marsh Street, Walsall.
At its height, dozens of firefighters were called in to tackle the blaze, which was reported to West Midlands Fire Service at 16:50 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the fire was being treated as suspected arson and investigations were continuing.
12 Jun 2019
