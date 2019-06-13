Moment kidnapped baby is rescued by police

Video

Body-cam footage from police officers shows the moment they rescued a kidnapped baby after a 36-hour manhunt.

The five-month-old baby boy was taken from his home in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, by James Dempsey, who has been jailed for kidnap and driving offences.

Dempsey, 35, is known to the boy's mother and took him in the early hours of 3 April before he was tracked down near Birmingham Airport the next day.

He was jailed for 27 months at Birmingham Crown Court on 13 June.