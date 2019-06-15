Rock music venue offers counselling to fans

Video

At rock venue UPRAWR in Birmingham some of the studios have been turned into counselling suites.

It was an idea that came to founder Jack Davis following the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

He wanted to do something to help fans of the rock and alternative music scene after seeing mental health become a prominent issue.

UPRAWR Mental Health Foundation offers free support and counselling to people between the ages of 18 and 35.