Killer seen climbing into victim's flat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Willenhall murder CCTV shows killer climbing into flat
West Midlands Police has released CCTV footage showing a killer climbing up a block of flats moments before a man was beaten to death.
The blurry figure on the video is thought to be Wayne Kendall, 22, who has been convicted along with Cameron MacKenzie, 21, and Nazeem Kendall, 22, of the murder of Kevin Shepperson. The body of Mr Shepperson, 39, was discovered at the property on Bloxwich Road South in Willenhall, Walsall.
Sentencing will take place at a later date.
18 Jun 2019
