Faces of homeless inspire student's work
A teenage photographer is trying to change people's perceptions of the homeless in his latest project.

Oliver Obee, 19, has spent months photographing people living on the streets of Birmingham.

Among those he met was Kane Walker, who died in freezing temperatures in January.

During an interview, BBC WM surprised Oliver with an exhibition of his photographs in the Digbeth area of the city.

  • 20 Jun 2019