Carer caught ill-treating patient

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carer caught on camera ill-treating 101-year-old dementia patient
Ashikiah Reid from Erdington has been jailed for the ill-treatment of an elderly dementia patient.
Concerned family members installed hidden camera to catch Reid mishandling the 101-year-old.
Birmingham crown court sentenced the 36-year-old to eight months in prison.
-
21 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-48722749/carer-caught-on-camera-ill-treating-101-year-old-dementia-patientRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window