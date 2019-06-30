Media player
The urban beekeeper who skips lunch to tend to his bees
While most of us are grabbing a sandwich on our lunch breaks, Tim Vivian checks on his 150,000 bees on the roof of the city centre building where he works.
The 55-year-old computer programmer installed three hives on the roof of The Custard Factory in Digbeth, Birmingham, after getting the go-ahead from his employer.
His "Brummie bees" now produce 150 jars of honey a year.
Customers include a hotel and he is also in talks with a brewery which wants to start making honey beer.
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
30 Jun 2019
