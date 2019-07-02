Media player
'It will help more women get into football'
The girls playing for Walsall's Silverdale JFC say they are being inspired even more by the success of England women's Lionesses at the World Cup - one of their teams even shares the same name.
Emily, Tasminder, Imogen, Tilly and Ruby, who play football and help coach other young people, think seeing more women's football on television will encourage other girls to get involved in the game.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
02 Jul 2019
