'It will help more women get into football'

Video

The girls playing for Walsall's Silverdale JFC say they are being inspired even more by the success of England women's Lionesses at the World Cup - one of their teams even shares the same name.

Emily, Tasminder, Imogen, Tilly and Ruby, who play football and help coach other young people, think seeing more women's football on television will encourage other girls to get involved in the game.

