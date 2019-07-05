'We can't investigate our way out of slavery'

Video

A senior police officer who led the investigation into the biggest modern day slavery network in the UK has appealed to the public to help "spot the signs" of someone being held as a slave.

Det Ch Insp Nick Dale spent four years leading the inquiry into the gang who tricked vulnerable people from Poland into travelling to the UK with the promise of work and a better life.

Police believe more than 400 victims were made to work for little or no pay and held in squalid conditions.

Eight traffickers, who police say are members and associates of two Polish crime families, have been jailed during two trials which can only now be reported after a judge lifted an order banning reporting.