Video

A man who was held as a modern day slave by an organised crime gang has described his life living in squalor and fear.

Miroslaw Lehmann, 38, spoke publicly of his experiences after eight traffickers were jailed during two trials which can only now be made public after a judge lifted an order banning reporting.

Police believe there were more than 400 victims put to work by the gang in the West Midlands. They were made to live in rat-infested houses for little or no pay.

The network, described as the UK's largest, was exposed after two victims fled their captors in 2015 and told slavery charity Hope for Justice of their ordeal.