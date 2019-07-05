CCTV footage released over torture death

Video

Police investigating the kidnap and torture of a man who later died have released CCTV footage of suspects as part of a murder inquiry.

Men took Tomasz Samel, 45, from his home in Birmingham in a white van on the morning of 27 March, the West Midlands force said.

That evening, he banged on a door in Lancashire seeking help.

He had burns to 75% of his body and was taken to hospital where he died on 21 June.

The CCTV footage shows two men at a service station buying fluorescent clothing.

This video has no sound.