CCTV footage released over torture death

Police investigating the kidnap and torture of a man who later died have released CCTV footage of suspects as part of a murder inquiry.
Men took Tomasz Samel, 45, from his home in Birmingham in a white van on the morning of 27 March, the West Midlands force said.
That evening, he banged on a door in Lancashire seeking help.
He had burns to 75% of his body and was taken to hospital where he died on 21 June.
The CCTV footage shows two men at a service station buying fluorescent clothing.
05 Jul 2019
