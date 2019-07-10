Video

An artist threw open the doors of his studio to 30 primary school pupils – as an alternative to learning about art through books or museum and gallery visits.

Street artist Mohammed Ali invited the youngsters, from Billesley Primary School to Moseley Community Hub in Birmingham, to enable them to get hands-on experience.

Working with his studio colleague Jonnie Turpie, Mohammed introduced the pupils to painting with iPads and spray painting on cloth.

Mohammed, who was awarded the MBE in 2016 for services to art and community cohesion, has exhibited his work around the world, including Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, New York and South Africa.

Video journalist: John Bray