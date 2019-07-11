Video

More than a dozen cars have been abandoned at a former allotment in the middle of a residential area in Walsall, West Midlands.

Drone footage filmed by the BBC shows some of the vehicles covered in foliage after being left there for so long.

Residents have complained to Walsall Council about the "graveyard for cars".

The council said it is working with the landowners to resolve the problem and over the last few days some vehicles have been removed.