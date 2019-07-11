Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former allotment turned into graveyard for cars
More than a dozen cars have been abandoned at a former allotment in the middle of a residential area in Walsall, West Midlands.
Drone footage filmed by the BBC shows some of the vehicles covered in foliage after being left there for so long.
Residents have complained to Walsall Council about the "graveyard for cars".
The council said it is working with the landowners to resolve the problem and over the last few days some vehicles have been removed.
-
11 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-48958043/former-allotment-turned-into-graveyard-for-carsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window