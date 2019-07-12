'If you carry a knife, we'll put you in jail'
Knife crime warning as Birmingham teen guilty of murder

A senior West Midlands Police officer says knife crime is a problem for everybody, not just law enforcement.

Supt Ed Foster spoke after a 17-year-old boy was found guilty of murdering 16-year-old student Sidali Mohamed, along with a raft of other offences.

The victim was stabbed to death outside the gates of Joseph Chamberlain College in Highgate, Birmingham, on 13 February.

Mr Foster said society needed to understand why young people carried knives.

  • 12 Jul 2019
