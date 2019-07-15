CCTV footage shows teenager face to face with killer

Video

CCTV footage captured the moment a teenager was attacked during a confrontation outside his college.

On Monday, Louai Ali, 17, was jailed for at least 19 years for the murder of Sidali Mohamed in a stabbing outside the gates of Joseph Chamberlain College in Birmingham.

In the trial, Ali said the 10in zombie knife used to kill the 16-year-old, was bought for £50 through Instagram.

During evidence, it was heard that Ali went to the college on 13 February after his friend and cousin had been encountering issues with a group of boys.

Ali was also convicted of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.