Peaky Blinders new series: 'It's a madness"
Peaky Blinders fifth series premiere held in Birmingham

The world premiere for the fifth series of Peaky Blinders has been held in Birmingham ahead of its return to BBC One later this year.

The latest instalment is set against the turmoil of the 1929 financial crash, with stars Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson returning.

  • 18 Jul 2019
