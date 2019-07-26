Video

The boss of a school which faced protests over its LGBT teaching said the Department for Education (DfE) put staff under "extreme pressure" to halt lessons.

Hazel Pulley was speaking to the BBC in her first interview since announcing the No Outsiders programme would be reinstated at Parkfield Community School in Birmingham.

Ms Pulley, chief executive of Excelsior, which runs the school, said the programme was suspended in March following "frantic" phone calls with the DfE.

The DfE told the BBC: "It is wrong to suggest that pressure has been applied to Parkfield to stop teaching about equality."

Ms Pulley has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene.