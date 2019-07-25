Schoolgirl's murderer captured on CCTV

Media player
Viktorija Sokolova: Murderer captured on CCTV
West Midlands Police has released CCTV footage of the teenage boy who raped and murdered a schoolgirl in Wolverhampton.
Ayman Aziz, 17, was sentenced to life imprisonment in February over his attack on 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova in 2018.
Reporting restrictions preventing the naming of Aziz were lifted on Thursday.
The footage shows him walking to and from the park where he killed the teenager.
25 Jul 2019
