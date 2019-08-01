Wembley treat for Jimmy the Mower

Video

A grass cutter whose efforts in creating a pitch "fit for Wembley" for children has cut the national stadium's pitch for real.

A tweet Jimmy Broadhouse shared of his work at a council field in Bilbrook, near Wolverhampton, has been seen more than three million times.

It also caught the attention of Wembley's head groundsman, who sent an invite to Mr Broadhouse, who is known as Jimmy the Mower on Twitter.

Jimmy, from Ditton Priors in Shropshire, helped to prepare the pitch for Sunday's Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Video journalist: John Bray