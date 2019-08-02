Birmingham festival marks Jamaican independence

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham's Jamaica 0121 Festival celebrates independence
A festival in the heart of Birmingham is celebrating Jamaica's independence and its cultural contributions to the city.
The event runs from 2 August to 4 August in Victoria Square.
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-49212622/birmingham-s-jamaica-0121-festival-celebrates-independenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window