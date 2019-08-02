Firefighters tackle huge Holiday Inn blaze

Media player
Firefighters tackle blaze at Willenhall Holiday Inn
A Holiday Inn has been ravaged by a huge fire.
It began on the ground floor of the hotel on Wolverhampton Road West, Willenhall, Walsall, on Friday afternoon.
The building was evacuated.
There have been no reports of injuries.
02 Aug 2019
