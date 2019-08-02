Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Willenhall Holiday Inn 'almost destroyed' in fire
A fire at Willenhall's Holiday Inn has almost completely destroyed the venue, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service's Hazard team.
It broke out on Friday afternoon.
The hotel said there were no injuries and all staff and guests were accounted for.
02 Aug 2019
