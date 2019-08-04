Drone footage shows hotel devastation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage shows Holiday Inn destroyed by fire
This drone footage shows how the Holiday Inn in Walsall, West Midlands, was ravaged by fire on Friday.
Firefighters were still at the scene on Sunday dealing with small pockets of fire.
Flames tore through hotel rooms leaving the building almost completely destroyed.
Investigators confirmed the fire had started in the hotel's sauna and was accidental.
-
04 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-49225421/drone-footage-shows-holiday-inn-destroyed-by-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window