The footballer and doctor who have overcome cancer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footballer and his doctor who have both overcome cancer
A hospital consultant who first treated former England footballer Geoff Thomas when he was diagnosed with leukaemia is now fighting blood cancer himself.
Dr Salim Shafeek, clinical director of haematology and oncology at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, was diagnosed with myeloma at the start of the year.
He is being treated at a centre in Birmingham which is being supported by charity Cure Leukaemia, of which the ex player is patron.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
08 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-49270415/footballer-and-his-doctor-who-have-both-overcome-cancerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window