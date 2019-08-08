The footballer and doctor who have overcome cancer

Video

A hospital consultant who first treated former England footballer Geoff Thomas when he was diagnosed with leukaemia is now fighting blood cancer himself.

Dr Salim Shafeek, clinical director of haematology and oncology at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, was diagnosed with myeloma at the start of the year.

He is being treated at a centre in Birmingham which is being supported by charity Cure Leukaemia, of which the ex player is patron.

Video journalist: John Bray