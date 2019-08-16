Video

CCTV footage has been released of an attack involving a metal bar on a man with a walking stick, in a bid to trace two men.

The victim was standing at a bus stop in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 28 July, police said, when he was approached by the men demanding cash.

The man, in his 50s, fell to the floor and was struck with the bar, causing a cut to his head, West Midlands Police said.

The assault only stopped when a member of the public intervened.