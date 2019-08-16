Pony visits hospital as birthday surprise

Video

A boy celebrating his seventh birthday on a hospital ward has had a surprise visit from his pet pony.

Nate Williams has had an undiagnosed genetic condition since birth which affects his heart, lungs and gut.

He has been a regular at Birmingham Children's Hospital and his family said the hospital team had worked wonders to find a way to bring pony Olaf on to the ward.

Consultant Intikhab Zafurallah was on hand to capture the moment.

Nate's mother, Joanne Williams, from Burntwood, in Staffordshire, said even if it was his last birthday, "it's been one we'll all never forget".