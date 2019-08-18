The boy who travelled the length of Britain by bus
Ryley O'Shaughnessy loves buses so much he set himself the challenge of travelling by them from John O' Groats to Land's End.

The 10-year-old, who has autism, is raising money for an autism charity.

Travelling with his grandmother, he completed the trip in 23 days on 60 different buses, before returning home in style to Stourbridge in the West Midlands.

