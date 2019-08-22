Moment driver fights off three masked men

Video

West Midlands Police has released CCTV showing a woman fending off three men who tried to steal her car.

The woman's three-year-old child was in still in the car on Oakland Road, Moseley when the men, one of whom was carrying a crowbar, rushed at her and her friend as they got out of the Audi.

The incident happened around 18:00 BST on Friday 26 July.

Police are appealing for information.