Woman's in-heart microcomputer implant 'wonderful'
Video

A woman who has become the first person in the UK to have a wireless microcomputer implanted in her heart has described the procedure as "wonderful".

Margaret McDermott, 75, of Moseley, Birmingham, had the implant at Queen Elizabeth Hospital after having heart problems since her 50s.

  • 23 Aug 2019