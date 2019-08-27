The new pipe carrying water between nations

Video

Engineers have finished work on a major water pipeline that can carry millions of litres from Wales to Birmingham.

The tube is one of three created by water company Severn Trent, allowing it to divert water away from Wales's Victorian Elan Valley Aqueduct so repairs can be carried out.

The final tunnel took seven months to make, using drilling equipment imported from Germany.

Water is due to be pumped into the tunnel in October 2019.