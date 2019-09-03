The young railway pianist whose playing went viral

Video

A schoolboy's piano performance at a railway station has won social media fans after a video of his playing was viewed more than 330,000 times.

Alfie Bennett entertained commuters at Birmingham New Street on a keyboard for public use.

His mother recorded the 12-year-old playing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and uploaded it to Twitter where it won lots of praise.

She had intended to shoot the whole performance but gave up after she was repeatedly interrupted by the public asking her about her son and his performance.

Alfie, from Birmingham, has autism and his parents hope the social media spotlight will help raise awareness of the condition.

Video journalist: John Bray